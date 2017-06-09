Harrisburg man found guilty in 2nd child rape case

By Published:
Luis A. Cruz (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man faces a lengthy prison sentence for sexually assaulting a girl when she was 8 and 9 years old.

A Dauphin County jury on Wednesday found 56-year-old Luis A. Cruz guilty on all eight charges against him; including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Cruz molested and raped the girl in 2007 and 2008, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said Cruz pleaded guilty in 1995 to raping another girl when she was 10 and 11 years old. In that case, he was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

President Judge Richard Lewis told Cruz that because of his previous rape conviction, each count carries a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

