Fugitive sex offender arrested in Perry County

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A registered sex offender who fled a halfway house in Harrisburg last year was arrested after authorities say they found him living as a homeless person in Perry County.

Michael J. Costello, 47, was arrested Thursday in the 3100 block of Susquehanna Trail near New Buffalo, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said.

Costello was convicted in 2008 of sexually abusing a minor and was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was transferred to the halfway house and fled from the facility in October.

Payne said the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force learned Costello was living as a homeless person around Duncannon and New Buffalo in May.

