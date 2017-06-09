Faulkner Subaru: Supporting Graceful Acres Therapeutic Horseback Riding

Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg joined us today to promote one of their charity organizations, Graceful Acres.

Graceful Acres is a therapeutic horseback riding program for special needs children. Benefits of the program are that the special needs children learn balance, coordination, self-assurance and muscle stimulation.

“We want to get the word out about what this organization is all about and how they help special needs children,” tells President Doug Jones of Faulkner Subaru.

We also spoke with the founder of Graceful Acres, Jon Mattis, about his organization and where it got its start.