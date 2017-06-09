Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Barbara Hafer appears at a rally in the State Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg on Sept. 4, 2002 after endorsing Democrat Edward Rendell for governor of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former Pennsylvania state treasurer is agreeing to plead guilty to lying to the FBI in a case stemming from a long-running pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania state government.

Barbara Hafer was scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday in Harrisburg. A plea agreement filed Wednesday says she could get up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Hafer tried to conceal payments of more than $500,000 from businessman Richard Ireland to her consulting firm. The payments began within weeks of Hafer leaving office in 2005. Ireland’s firm drew more than $10 million in fees by helping private asset managers win state Treasury Department contracts under Hafer.

Hafer is the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges. In 2015, then-Treasurer Rob McCord resigned before pleading guilty two counts of attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case.

