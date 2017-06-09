DA: Abducted boy, 5, returned to Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 5-year-old boy was abducted from his Harrisburg home and later found safe in South Carolina, authorities announced Friday.

The boy was playing outside his home on Saturday when he was lured into a car by Willard Thomas, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Thomas, 38, of Darlington, South Carolina, claims to be the child’s biological father.

Marsico said no paternity has ever been established and Thomas’s name does not appear on the child’s birth certificate. He said the boy’s mother is deceased and his grandmother has exclusive legal custody.

Thomas is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, interference with custody of a child, and concealing the whereabouts of a child. He is awaiting extradition from South Carolina.

The child has been returned to his grandmother.

