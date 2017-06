LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a home in Lebanon County.

According to a Lebanon County 911 dispatcher, the fire is in the 1700 block of North 7th Street in North Lebanon Township.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.