HALLAM, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is slowing traffic on a section of Route 30 in York County.

The westbound lanes are restricted at Frysville Road and Kreutz Creek Road, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras show slow-moving traffic in the area.

No details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.