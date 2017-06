Update: The crash has been cleared, according to PennDOT.

—

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is slowing traffic on a five-mile stretch of Interstate 81 north of Harrisburg.

There is a lane restriction on I-81 South at Exit 72 for Paxtonia, PennDOT said.

PennDOT cameras show southbound traffic is backed up to Exit 77 for Hershey and Manada Hill.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.