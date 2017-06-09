Child injured after pedestrian crash in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A student leaving Lower Dauphin Middle School after classes ended for the summer was struck by a car and injured, police said.

Hummelstown police Sgt. Justin Hess said the injuries are minor and the child is expected to fully recover.

The accident occurred in the first block of Quarry Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. Hess said the student ran across the street in the middle of the block and was struck in the southbound lane.

The accident is still under investigation.

Police reminded kids to be careful when crossing the street and to do so in a designated crosswalk if one is available.

