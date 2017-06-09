Central Dauphin School District students beat the odds to celebrate graduation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven students who attend Central Dauphin and Central Dauphin East high schools shared the same spotlight and stage on Thursday evening during a graduation ceremony.

The district’s Special Education Life Skills program helps students with disabilities prepare for life after school, including getting ready for the workplace.

Some students complete the program in four years. Others have finished in seven.

Keith Weinhold said he was a little nervous before he hit the stage.

“I was very anxious,” Weinhold said, “but I was looking forward to this moment for years, and I am glad it went great.”

Weinhold, who is 21, says he expects to begin training at a restaurant by the end of the month. He says his teachers have prepared him to become successful in the real world.

