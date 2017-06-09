Caregiver stole nearly $20K from elderly woman, police say

By Published:
Katherine A. Stein (submitted)

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman employed as a caregiver is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from an elderly client.

Katherine A. Stein, 28, of Lititz, is charged with theft by deception and access device fraud.

Stein was an employee of a home elderly care provider. She was assigned to the home of an 85-year-old Warwick Township woman when the victim’s bank notified family members of suspicious transactions on her accounts, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Police said Stein took $19,406.95 from the woman between March 29, 2016, and May 1, 2017.

She was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s