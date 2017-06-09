WomanBody pulled from Susquehanna River in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman’s body was recovered this morning from the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.

Two people walking along the riverfront spotted the body between the East Shore and City Island shortly before 10 a.m., police said.

Crews used a boat to recover the body. Capt. Gabriel Olivera said the body is that of a white female in her 40s.

He said the body didn’t appear to have been in the water for a very long time.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick’s office said it had no information to release until after an autopsy on Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.