Berks vet honored with new home

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan has a new home to meet his special needs.

Marine Corporal Tim Donley (Ret.) was on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012 when an IED exploded. Donley lost both legs above the knees and sustained a severe injury to an arm.

A foundation heard about Donley’s story and built him a customized “smart home” that is designed to accommodate Donley’s everyday needs. Many of the home’s features can be run off a special iPad.

Donley and his wife Kelly received the keys to the home and moved in Thursday.

On hand for the ceremony were organizers of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation which paid for the home. The foundation honors NYC firefighter Stephen Siller who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.