2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

When Volvo introduced an all new version of its big suv last year, it had been a dozen years since a redo. This year, the big Swede is more popular than ever.

There’s a lot to be said about Scandanavian styling. It can make even a big SUV look gorgeous in an understated way.

Our review XC90 is the T6 Inscription model, the third-highest of four trim levels. It’s also loaded with more than $20,000 in options including 21-inch wheels.

High style continues inside with lots of leather, aluminum and real walnut. Very impressive is optional Bowers and Wilkins audio, but it should be $2,600 extra. The seats are teriffic. I especially like the power bottom cushion extenders.

Volvo’s interface is unique with its tablet-like verticle setup. I found it all to be intuitive and I really like the format for navigation. The cockpit is loaded with electronic driver safety aids, some invented by Volvo. The automatic is an eight-speed.

Row two is roomy and the Inscription is a seven passenger vehicle. A very cool built-in child booster seat is a $250 option. Row three is pretty much kids only because you have to be nimble to get back there.

No matter how you configure seating, the cargo space is very usable because of the flat floor and low loading height. Very handy is a grocery bag tray that’s part of the optional convenience package.

Under all that plastic is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an impressive 316 horsepower thanks to turbo-charging and super-charging. Base vehicles have 250 horsepower.

You never forget the XC90 is a heavy machine, but handling is good for a big SUV. There is quite a bit of road noise in the cabin.

So, for the 2017 Volvo VC90 T6 all-wheel drive Inscription, I say thumbs up to the style, comfort and cargo space; thumbs down to road noise.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $72,805.