The 2017 Gourd Gathering taking place June 15-17

The gourd society’s 2017 PA Gourd Gathering to be held at the Lebanon Expo Center on June 15, 16, and 17.

Susan Zanella and Reagan Bitler were here to tell us more about the gathering, show off some of their nifty gourd decorations, and even show us how they make their crafts by demonstrating one on air.

The Pennsylvania Gourd Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the use of gourds in Pennsylvania, growing different varieties and using them in artistic and functional craft by providing a supportive and educational environment for members and the community.

Learn more about their event online at www.pagourdgathering.com.