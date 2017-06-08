Shippensburg-area man arrested for child pornography

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested after police say they found child pornography during a search of his home.

Gregory M. Coldsmith, 35, of Southampton Township, also had a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Coldsmith was arraigned Thursday on 12 felony counts of possessing child pornography and the misdemeanor drug offenses.

He was released after posting $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

