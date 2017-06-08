Route 225 closing for several weeks

By Published:

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 225 in Washington Township is closing Thursday to traffic for several weeks.

The stretch of roadway sits between Elizabethville and Berrsyburg and will close early Thursday so crews can excavate and install an 84-inch concrete drainage pipe near the entrance to the Elizabethville Area Authority, just south of the bridge over the Wiconisco Creek.

Originally, the work was slated to start Wednesday, but rain pushed the plans to Thursday.

A signed detour will direct drivers to Route 209, South Crossroads Road and Route 25.

The work should be completed in early-to-mid July.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s