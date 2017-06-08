Route 225 closing for several weeks

Related Coverage Route 225 to close near Elizabethville for several weeks

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 225 in Washington Township is closing Thursday to traffic for several weeks.

The stretch of roadway sits between Elizabethville and Berrsyburg and will close early Thursday so crews can excavate and install an 84-inch concrete drainage pipe near the entrance to the Elizabethville Area Authority, just south of the bridge over the Wiconisco Creek.

Originally, the work was slated to start Wednesday, but rain pushed the plans to Thursday.

A signed detour will direct drivers to Route 209, South Crossroads Road and Route 25.

The work should be completed in early-to-mid July.