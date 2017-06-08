Purchasing Power: Fueling Financial Wellness at Work!

Purchasing Power is the leading employee purchase program offering consumer products and services as a voluntary benefit at the workplace. It is one of the fastest-growing non-traditional voluntary benefits in the industry and is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies.

Purchasing Power is on the road this month for a “Fueling Financial Wellness @Work” grassroots bus tour to talk to our customers face-to-face about Financial Wellness, something we care about and understand that everyone can use some help with. This 17-state roadshow is targeting eight key cities in the Eastern United States like Harrisburg to stress the importance of employee financial education and empowerment at the workplace.

Learn more online at Roadshow.PurchasingPower.com