Powerball jackpot climbs to $435 million

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball lottery will offer its eighth-largest jackpot for Saturday’s drawing.

The prize rolled to $435 million after no tickets matched the numbers drawn Wednesday night: 5, 21, 57, 66, 69, and red Powerball 13.

A single winning ticket with the cash prize option would be worth $273.1 million.

A ticket sold in northeast Pennsylvania matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

The ticket sold at the Valley Mart gas station in West Nanticoke is worth $1 million.

