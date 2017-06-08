Police: Marysville man raped girl, 12, in Dillsburg-area home

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in a northern York County home.

Kevin Lee Barrick, 24, of Marysville, was arrested Thursday on charges of statutory sexual assault, rape of a child, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Northern York County Regional police said Barrick met the girl about a year ago and engaged in sexual intercourse with her in January while he and the girl were visiting a Franklin Township home. They said residents of the home witnessed the intercourse and reported it to police.

Barrick was placed in York County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

