Part of I-81 closed in Cumberland County for fatal crash

WHTM Staff Published:
(Photo courtesy: PennDOT)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has closed part of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. in Carlisle in the area of Exit 47 (Hanover Street).

According to PennDOT, the interstate will be closed between Exits 45 and 49. Traffic will be diverted at Exit 45.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News as more information becomes available.

