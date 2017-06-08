Part of I-81 closed in Cumberland County for fatal crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has closed part of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. in Carlisle in the area of Exit 47 (Hanover Street).

According to PennDOT, the interstate will be closed between Exits 45 and 49. Traffic will be diverted at Exit 45.

No other details have been released at this time.

