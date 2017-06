HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Hundreds of fans are expected at the annual Nascar hauler parade in Harrisburg.

The haulers will be staged at the Farm Show Complex at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fans can take pictures with the trucks, take a look inside and talk with drivers.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and will take a lap around the State Capitol.

The haulers leave Harrisburg at 12:00 p.m. traveling on Interstates 81 and 80 to the Pocono Raceway.

Axalta presents the Pocono 400 is Sunday at 3 p.m.