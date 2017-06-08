Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Palmyra wins $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Palmyra is worth $100,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket sold at the Sheetz on East Main Street was randomly drawn for an Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize. The ticket number is 00131564.

Tickets for the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle were sold from May 30 to June 5.

Early Bird Bonus prizes must be claimed in person at a Lottery office and cannot be claimed at a retailer.

The winning ticket is eligible for a second prize in the July 8 drawing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.