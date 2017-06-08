Man wanted for stabbing near Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing another man during a drug deal.

Tony Grant, no known address, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the incident early Tuesday in the 2500 block of Stillhouse Hollow Road, in Southampton Township.

State police say Grant punched and kicked the victim then stabbed him repeatedly while he was on the ground. The victim was treated at a hospital for four stab wounds to his back, including one that punctured his lung.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Anthony Naples. He is accused of punching and kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

