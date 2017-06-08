House passes bill to overhaul Pennsylvania pension benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has sent Gov. Tom Wolf legislation to overhaul benefits in the state’s two big debt-saddled pension systems.

The House approved Senate Bill 1 on Thursday by a vote of 143-53. The measure passed the Senate 40-9 on Monday and Wolf has said he supports it.

The bill would only apply to state and school district employees hired after January 2019. Current retirees and workers in the pension system would not be affected.

Those hired after 2019 would have three retirement options. The first two are hybrid plans; that is, half defined benefit and half defined contribution. The third option would be all defined contribution, or a 401(k)-style plan. All three options would reduce the future burden on future taxpayers.

Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement, including Capitol police, would be exempt from the new plan and would be placed in the current retirement system. Future lawmakers would be required to join the new plan, but current lawmakers would be able to choose whether to stay in their current plans or enroll in the new one.

