Harrisburg schools offer counseling after 7 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a tragic year for the Harrisburg School District as seven students have died.

The district is offering grief counselors following the recent deaths of two students. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old died in a car crash on Interstate 83. Last week, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Swatara Township.

“When you have sudden death, that’s even more difficult to really grasp and wrap your emotions around and deal with in a healthy way,” district spokeswoman Kirsten Keys said.

The district is reminding parents to look for grieving signs and check their children’s social media.

“I think it’s wise for parents to be engaged and involved in their students’ social media accounts,” Keys said. “They should know what kind of information their student is posting and/or receiving.”

School counselors will be available Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Harris Campus. Parents can contact Dauphin County Crisis Intervention at (717) 232-7511 for more assistance.

