Harrisburg police arrest 2 in business burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are in Dauphin County Prison on charges that stem from a business burglary on Sunday in Harrisburg.

Richard Rodriguez, 40, and Pedro A. Rivera, 37, were both arrested following the burglary at Advanced Composite Products in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.

Police responded to the business just before midnight and found that items there were missing.

In the early morning hours of the next day, police received another call that there was an active burglary at the same business.

Rodriguez and Rivera were both found at the scene with stolen items and were arrested, according to police.

Both men were charged with burglary and possession of instruments of crime.

Rodriguez received $25,000 straight bail and Rivera received $35,000 straight bail. Both were remanded to prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.