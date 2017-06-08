Gorgeous today, heat building for the weekend

The persistent trough from earlier this week is starting to break down and a ridge will start to take over and eventually pump heat and humidity into Central PA. Today won’t be that warm, however, but it will be very pleasant with lots of sunshine as the high pressure ridge takes over. Expect a mainly sunny and seasonably cool day ahead with highs in the mid 70s and minimal shower chances. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with low temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.

Starting tomorrow, the ridge moves toward the Southeast and starts to become more of a summer-like “Bermuda High”. These high pressure systems are quite common during the summer months and provide very warm conditions for the eastern U.S., so the first heat wave of the year is anticipated starting Sunday. Until then, a gradual warm-up will occur on Friday and Saturday with increasing humidity. There remains a limited chance of a shower during the afternoon and evening both Friday and Saturday, but both days will likely be mainly dry for many backyards.

Temperatures then climb to near 90 degrees Sunday with low 90s remaining in places for early next week. The ridge, and consequently the 90 degree weather, will start to break down by Wednesday of next week. Until then, enjoy some summer-like weather around Central PA for a change!