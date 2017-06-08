Giant recalls store-brand spicy chicken strips

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores is recalling store brand spicy chicken strips that may contain milk not listed on the label.

The 10-ounce packages have a UPC of 68826712615 and “best by” dates of March 24, March 27, and March 28, 2018.

The grocery store chain says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Customers may return the chicken strips for a full refund.

