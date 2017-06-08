Family, friends plan benefit 5K to raise addiction awareness

By Published: Updated:
Spencer Kubala died last year of an opioid overdose.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As the heroin and opioid epidemic grows in Pennsylvania, family and friends grieve the loss of loved ones.

Last year, Patrick Montgomery lost a friend, Spencer Kubala.

While dealing with his pain, Patrick decided to remember Spencer for the fun-loving person he was. Patrick and others began planning a benefit to raise awareness about the opioid crisis so others may not have to go through the same pain.

On July 4, Spencer’s birthday, there is a 5K and benefit planned in York. It’s called The Pursuit of Happiness SP5K, in memory of Spencer. All proceeds will go to The Herren Project and the Spencer Kubala Legacy Funds.

Organizers say participants will help break the stigma associated with substance use and addiction while helping those in need get the help they deserve.

All runners, walkers and even kids are invited. For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s