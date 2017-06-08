Community holds vigil after murder-suicide tragedy

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds gathered at Strasburg Mennonite Church tonight to offer support following a murder-suicide that left a mother and her two children dead.

Religious leaders organized the vigil just one day after the coroner ruled Carola Arnau’s death a suicide and the deaths of her 10-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son a homicide.

The bodies were found after fire crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of Village Road, in Strasburg Township.

Police say Arnau and her husband, Miguel, were going through a divorce but that did not lessen the pain for those who attended Wednesday night’s vigil.

“It’s a hard thing to understand because you have children so young; it is a hard thing to comprehend,” said Carol Heiser, who attended the vigil.

Heiser says Miguel’s 4-year-old son attended her grandson’s preschool class.

Vigil goers also sang happy birthday for Miguel’s daughter was going to celebrate a birthday this weekend.

“We are a close community and i think it really helped Miguel,” said Heiser.

