Vandals took carts to damage golf course, police say

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the vandals who damaged the Lykens Valley Golf Course in Upper Paxton Township.

Someone illegally accessed the golf carts then drove around the course between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sunday, state police in Lykens said in a news release.

Both the course and the carts were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

