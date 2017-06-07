Trooper Minute: Kids and hot cars

On average, 37 kids die each year after being left in hot cars. Parents and caregivers may think they can never forget their kids in the backseat of their car but unfortunately, it can and does happen.

In the majority of these cases, the child was unintentionally left in the vehicle. Police recommend that parents or caregivers keep something they need in the back seat; whether it’s your cell phone, computer, or even your lunch. Keep it next to your child. Additionally, always double check your vehicle before locking it.

When your vehicle is unattended, remember to put the keys away so your child doesn’t accidentally lock themselves inside. When your vehicle is parked in the driveway or garage, keep it locked.

Temperatures inside the vehicle can rise to dangerous levels within minutes even if the windows are cracked. Warning signs of heatstroke include reddened skin, confusion and unresponsiveness.

If you see a child left in a hot car, call 911. Don’t wait to see if a parent returns, as minutes can be precious in these cases.

Keep in mind that dogs left in hot cars can be just as dangerous for our furry friends. Staying cool in a hot environment is even harder for dogs since they cool themselves by panting.