Town hall focuses on healthcare changes for veterans

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon VA Medical Center and the York County Veterans Affairs hosted a town hall on Tuesday night at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Red Lion to hold a discussion about the proposed expansion of the York VA Community Clinic.

Veterans received updated information on local improvements, including plans to expand rabbittransit bus services to the Lebanon facility.

Veterans in attendance learned more about the CHOICE program that Congress enacted in 2014. CHOICE gives veterans alternative care options.

President Donald Trump signed a law on April, 19, 2017 that removed the August 7 expiration date. The law will allow the VA to use funding for the program for an indefinite period of time.

Terry Gendron is the executive director of the York County Veterans Affairs. He says the CHOICE program is a critical alternative to those who need care and have to wait.

“‘The program is vital to a lot of veterans,” Gendron said, “because of the time distance factor between here and Lebanon.”

Veterans can call the CHOICE program at 866-606-8198 to find out if they are eligible.

