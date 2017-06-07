Soccer team disqualified after 8-year-old misidentified as boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Soccer Association is investigating how a youth soccer tournament disqualified a team after misidentifying an 8-year-old girl as a boy.

It had already apologized to Mili Hernandez, who said her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she looks like a boy.

She told WOWT-TV that tournament organizers thought she was a boy because of her short hair. But she says “Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy. They don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out.”

The player’s club said a misprint in the team’s roster identified Mili as a boy.

Her family brought several forms of identification, including her insurance card and a doctor’s physical form, to prove she’s a girl, but the team was still disqualified.

