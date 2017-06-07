Senate debates state police fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Earlier this year, Governor Tom Wolf proposed a $25 per person fee for municipalities that rely on state police.

On Wednesday, a senate appropriations committee agreed it is a complicated proposal that needs to be addressed. Pennsylvania State Police say it costs $600 million to cover 2.5 million residents in 1,300 municipalities who do not pay for local police force.

A lieutenant colonel from state police told senators, in 2016 they assisted more than 1,300 municipalities who do not pay for a local police force. The ‘fairness’ issue of who should foot the bill of state police services still seems unclear among senators and municipality representatives.

“When half of what you do is in municipalities that have a local police force, how do we look any Pennsylvanian in the eye and say ‘that’s fair,'” said Senator Scott Martin.

All of the senators agreed, this issue will take money to fix.

