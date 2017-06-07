Recall: Safety gates could entrap, strangle young children

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 25,000 safety gates sold at Do It Best and other independent hardware stores have been recalled because regulators say they pose an entrapment and strangulation hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a young child’s neck can fit into the “V” shaped opening along the top edge of the Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates.

Also, young children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas such as stairs.

The Madison Mill 23 gate extends to three feet and the Madison Mill 25 extends to five feet. The hardwood gates were sold from January 2013 through May 2017 for between $20 and $35.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Madison Mill for instructions on receiving a full refund.

