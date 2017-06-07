Police: Woman pointed rifle to teach son lesson

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman was arrested after police say she pointed an unloaded rifle at her son to “teach him a lesson.”

Paula Kay Hoover, 58, of Halifax, is charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment.

State police say Hoover was intoxicated and arguing with her 40-year-old son on Friday. She told troopers that after her son shoved a french fry in her face, she got a .22-caliber rifle and pointed at him to “teach him a lesson that I’m your mother,” police said in a news release.

Hoover was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

