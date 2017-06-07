Pennsylvania to auction seized, fleet vehicles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Luxury cars, SUVs, and motorcycles seized by police will be among more than 400 vehicles sold Tuesday at the state’s next used vehicle auction.

The auction will be held at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

A 2008 BMW 335xi, a 2007 Infiniti G35, and a 2006 Hummer H3 are among the vehicles seized by police.

The state will also sell agency vehicles that are no longer used. The fleet cars include makes from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

All vehicles are available for public inspection from Friday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit the Department of General Services website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.