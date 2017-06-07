Pennsylvania House gears up for huge gambling expansion vote

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is gearing up for a rushed vote on legislation to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars and elsewhere.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed said Wednesday’s coming vote is an important step before budget negotiations heat up this month.

The legislation hadn’t been unveiled by mid-day Wednesday, and it’s not clear whether it’ll have support from senators or Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Republicans hope to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from taxes and license fees, and say the gambling revenue is necessary to prop up Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances.

It would allow licensed casinos to bring gambling to the internet, airports and satellite locations around Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, bars and other locations with a liquor license could operate slot machine-style video games.

A similar bill failed last summer in the House.

