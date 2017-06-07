Park service investigating helicopter incident at Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Park Service wants to know what a helicopter pilot was up to Sunday morning at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The helicopter was seen flying low and may have been dropping something, the park service said.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Devil’s Den.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ranger Dan Holler at 717-338-4498 or email dan_holler@nps.gov

