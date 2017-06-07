Pa. orders Harrisburg abortion facility to suspend services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Heath Department says it ordered a Harrisburg abortion clinic to suspend services because an inspection this week found it was no longer safe for the facility to continue providing medical services.

Health Secretary Dr. Karen Murphy said an unannounced visit to Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center found serious deficiencies and violations. She said she has ordered Hillcrest to suspend all services until it can demonstrate it is safe for women to receive care.

Monday’s visit was a follow-up to a February inspection that uncovered several deficiencies, including record-keeping violations and failing to have a registered nurse on site.

A Department of Health spokesperson said while some of those issues have been corrected, such as hiring a registered nurse, Monday’s visit found additional violations, including expired sterilization and medical supplies.

The Health Department said the suspension could be as short as a week, or as long as six months; it will end when the facility has corrected the violations.

