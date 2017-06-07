PA Dairymen’s Association: FroYo Fruit Cups!

Mary Foote with the PA Dairymen’s Association was here to talk about the latest fundraisers they’re participating in as well as show us a fun new recipe for easy, delicious frozen yogurt fruit cups!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup crushed almonds or almond meal

2 tablespoons coconut sugar, (more for a sweeter FroYo Bite)

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, low-fat

2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 cups fresh chopped strawberries and/or raspberries

6-cup muffin tin and liners

Directions:

Line a 6-cup muffin tin with silicone or parchment cupcake liners, or add directly to nonstick muffin tin.

In a small bowl, stir together crushed almonds, coconut sugar, and coconut oil. Spoon a small amount into the bottom of each muffin cup.

In a medium bowl, mix together yogurt and honey. Spoon 2 tablespoons into each muffin cup, covering the crust.

Top with fresh chopped berries. Freeze until firm. To serve, remove from silicone wrapper and allow to set at room temperature for 8-10 minutes.

Enjoy!

Surprise your guests at this weekend’s summer BBQ with this cool treat!