NASCAR haulers to stop in Harrisburg

By Published:
(FILE/WHTM)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR teams will make a pit stop in Harrisburg on Thursday on their way to Pocono Raceway.

The team haulers will stage at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center beginning at 10 a.m. and parade to the state Capitol around 11:30.

Photo opportunities are available in front of the Capitol steps before the trucks head north on Interstate 81.

The Pocono 400 is Sunday. Practice and qualifying begins Friday.

