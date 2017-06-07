Man on trial in 2015 stabbing death of woman, daughter, 16

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A man is on trial on charges that he stabbed a Pennsylvania woman and her 16-year-old daughter to death because they were scheduled to testify against him in a child sex assault case.

Thirty-nine-year-old Leeton Thomas is charged in Lancaster County in the June 2015 slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Sheetz and her daughter Hailey. A 15-year-old daughter was also stabbed but was able to escape.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Larsen said Wednesday that “This was rage. This was anger. This was vengeance.” Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Thomas is convicted of first-degree murder.

Defense attorney Douglas Conrad said his client was merely the best suspect police could come up with but was “at home asleep with his wife” and “as shocked as anyone that this happened.”