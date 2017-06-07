Local depot remembers historic WWII battle

MECHANICSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – A West Shore military base is remembering the 75th anniversary of one of the greatest naval battles in U.S. history.

Military and civilian employees at the Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg held a ceremony Tuesday honoring Naval sailors and airmen who fought the Japanese in the Battle of Midway 75 years ago this week.

Historians believe the U.S. victory in that engagement began to turn the course of the war in the Pacific in the Allied forces’ favor.

At the local ceremony, Rear Admiral R. Duke Heinz, commander of the Weapon System Support unit in Mechanicsburg, said it’s important to remember the Allied victories, especially since the number of World War II veterans continues to decline.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.