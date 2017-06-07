Legal dispute over cemetery decorations continues

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A judge could make a decision soon about whether a grieving family has the right to decorate a child’s grave site.

An injunction hearing continues Wednesday with testimony expected from the owner of Ashland Cemetery, Steve Ewing.

He removed decorations from the grave site of Vinny Capozzi. The 8-year-old died four years ago of a rare childhood disease. His family said they decorate his plot because it helps them through the grieving process.

Ewing said they’re an eyesore and could harm cemetery workers.

Lou Capoozzi, Vinny’s dad, is suing for the right to decorate the grave site. He testified that for four years Ewing never objected to the decorations adorning his son’s grave. So why is he cracking down now?

At the end of a hearing last week, the judge admonished both sides, saying the case has lots of “resolvability”– suggesting the two sides should figure out a resolution among themselves.

Wednesday’s hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.