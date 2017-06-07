HIA construction foreshadows expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Changes to Harrisburg International Airport aim to improve safety and convenience as well as attract more airlines and businesses to the area.

Part of those changes include a new airport hotel, building a new hanger for corporate flights, a new office facility and working on runway rehabilitation.

Richard Thompson, of Bedford County, regularly travels through HIA.

“Because of the convenience of the airport. It’s right off the Turnpike, right in, seems to be more comfortable than any other facility,” said Thompson.

Deputy Executive Director Marshall Stevens says the airport is also adding a new Fairfield Suites Hotel. The hotel will have 120 rooms and in time will hopefully have a covered walkway from the airport to the hotel.

“We’re always looking for new airlines, certainly having the amenity of the hotel provides an additional attractiveness as we talk to those airlines. Telling them yes we can bring people to the airport from a longer distance,” said Stevens.

The hotel is expected to open by the end of summer 2018.

