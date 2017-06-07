FroYo Fruit Cups

By Published:

By: Mary Foote of the Center for Dairy Excellence

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup crushed almonds or almond meal
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, (more for a sweeter FroYo Bite)
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, low-fat
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh chopped strawberries and/or raspberries
  • 6-cup muffin tin and liners

Directions:

  • Line a 6-cup muffin tin with silicone or parchment cupcake liners, or add directly to nonstick muffin tin.
  • In a small bowl, stir together crushed almonds, coconut sugar, and coconut oil. Spoon a small amount into the bottom of each muffin cup.
  • In a medium bowl, mix together yogurt and honey. Spoon 2 tablespoons into each muffin cup, covering the crust.
  • Top with fresh chopped berries. Freeze until firm. To serve, remove from silicone wrapper and allow to set at room temperature for 8-10 minutes.
  • Enjoy!

 

