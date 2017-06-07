FroYo Fruit Cups

By: Mary Foote of the Center for Dairy Excellence
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup crushed almonds or almond meal
- 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, (more for a sweeter FroYo Bite)
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, low-fat
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1/2 cups fresh chopped strawberries and/or raspberries
- 6-cup muffin tin and liners
Directions:
- Line a 6-cup muffin tin with silicone or parchment cupcake liners, or add directly to nonstick muffin tin.
- In a small bowl, stir together crushed almonds, coconut sugar, and coconut oil. Spoon a small amount into the bottom of each muffin cup.
- In a medium bowl, mix together yogurt and honey. Spoon 2 tablespoons into each muffin cup, covering the crust.
- Top with fresh chopped berries. Freeze until firm. To serve, remove from silicone wrapper and allow to set at room temperature for 8-10 minutes.
- Enjoy!