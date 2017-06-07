Derry Township police need help to ID hotel burglar

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a hotel burglary are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

Derry Township police released on Wednesday released a surveillance camera photo from the Cocoa Country Inn hotel at 1518 East Chocolate Avenue. The burglary occurred Tuesday around 12 a.m.

Investigators said video from the camera shows the man taking a deposit safe from the office and concealing it before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-534-2202.

